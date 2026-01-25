Patriots' Marte Mapu: Good to go for AFCCG
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mapu (hip) is active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos.
Mapu was battling through a hip injury during practice, but the third-year pro has been given the green light to play in Sunday's Championship Game. He has primarily served on special teams this season and has not recorded a tackle across the Patriots' two playoff games.
