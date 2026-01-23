Patriots' Marte Mapu: Questionable for AFCCG due to hip
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mapu (hip) is questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
This is a new injury for Mapu. Most of his opportunities this season have come on special teams, though he may rotate in for a few snaps on defense at linebacker if healthy. Mapu played one defensive snap in each of the Patriots' previous two playoff games.
