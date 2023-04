The Patriots selected Mapu (pectoral) in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 76th overall.

Mapu (6-foot-3, 217 pounds) suffered a torn pectoral muscle in March and might have his early-season availability in question as a result. However, once healthy, he should be the next Patriots secondary rover prospect in a line that most notably and recently includes Kyle Dugger. The Sacramento State product might need to begin his career on special teams, however.