Mapu has impressed teammates with performance at OTAs, Karen Guregian of Masslive.com reports.

Mapu's performance in OTAs suggest that he has fully recovered from the torn pectoral muscle injury he suffered in March. The report notes that his speed and anticipation tracking the football have helped him in drills, highlighted by an interception off of Bailey Zappe during team drills. The 2023 third-round pick out of Sacramento State could be carving out a bigger role for himself in the Patriots' secondary as the 2023 season approaches.