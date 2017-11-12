Bennett (shoulder) appears on track to suit up Sunday night against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bennett's eventful week included being released by the Packers on the grounds that he failed to disclose a physical condition, and then subsequently being claimed by the Patriots on Thursday. It now appears as though Bennett will tough things out through his shoulder issue Sunday, aided by his familiarity with the team's offense after having played in New England last season. The 30-year-old's blocking ability and red-zone skills provide the Patriots with an upgrade over fellow TE Dwayne Allen, but as long as Rob Gronkowski remains healthy, Bennett is not a high-percentage fantasy option.