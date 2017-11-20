Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Catches three passes Sunday
Bennett (shoulder, hamstring) was on the field for 17 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-8 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Bennett caught all three of his targets for 15 yards in the contest, and while his transition back to the Patriots offense has been smooth enough, his fantasy upside is limited by the presence of a healthy Rob Gronkowski.
