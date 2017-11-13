Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Catches three passes Sunday
Bennett (shoulder) was on the field for seven out of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 41-16 win over the Broncos, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Despite the limited work in his first game back with the Patriots, Bennett managed to catch all three of his targets for 38 yards. While it's not hard to imagine him seeing more snaps in the coming weeks, he's no threat to supplant Rob Gronkowski as the Patriots' top tight end, a situation that limits Bennett's fantasy upside.
