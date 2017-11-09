Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Claimed on waivers by New England
The Patriots have claimed Bennett (shoulder) on waivers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After being let go by the Packers on Wednesday, Bennett quickly lands back with New England, where he played in 2016. He's been dealing with a shoulder issue, but once he's healthy enough to play, Bennett would represent an upgrade over Dwayne Allen, who replaced Bennett this offseason. In any case, Rob Gronkowski remains entrenched as the Patriots' undisputed top tight end as long as he remains healthy.
