Bennett (shoulder) wants to return to the football field for the 2018 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bennett indicated plans to retire before being waived by the Packers in November, and subsequently claimed by the Patriots. The 30-year-old appeared in only two games for New England before landing on injured reserve, and is due a two million dollar roster bonus March 14, which makes him a potential cap casualty.

