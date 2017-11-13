Patriots' Martellus Bennett: In uniform Sunday
Bennett (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Broncos.
Bennett, who the Patriots claimed off waivers from the Packers earlier this week, brings blocking ability and red-zone skills to the table, but as long as Rob Gronkowski remains healthy, Bennett is not a high-percentage fantasy option. He is, however, an upgrade over fellow reserve TE Dwayne Allen, as well as valuable insurance for Gronkowski, who is no stranger to the injury report.
