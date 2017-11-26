Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Inactive Sunday
Bennett (shoulder/hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
With Bennett sidelined, fellow tight end Dwayne Allen figures to see added work Sunday, with Jacob Hollister on hand in a reserve role. Neither are viable fantasy lineup options, however, as long as Rob Gronkowski remains healthy enough to log abundant snaps.
