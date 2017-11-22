Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Limited at practice Wednesday
Bennett (shoulder/hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Bennett is probably going to be an injury report fixture down the stretch, but we expect the tight end to continue to tough things out Sunday against the Dolphins. His fantasy upside, however, remains modest as long as Rob Gronkowski is available.
