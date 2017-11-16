Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Limited Wednesday
Bennett (shoulder/hamstring) was limited at Wednesdays practice.
Bennett's shoulder issue is likely to land him on the injury report most weeks, though it remains to be seen if his hamstring injury is a concern in advance of Sunday's game against the Raiders. Either way, as long as star tight end Rob Gronkowski remains healthy, Bennett is not a high-percentage fantasy option.
