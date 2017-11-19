Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Listed as active Sunday
Bennett (shoulder/hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
While Bennett may see the field more this week after recording just seven snaps on offense in his return to the Patriots last weekend, his fantasy production figures to be sporadic as long as star tight end Rob Gronkowski remains healthy.
