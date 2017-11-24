Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Listed as doubtful this week
Bennett (shoulder/hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
With Bennett unlikely to play this weekend, fellow tight end Dwayne Allen could see added work Sunday, but neither player represents a major threat to fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski's lofty fantasy status.
