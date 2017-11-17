Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Listed as questionable for Week 11
Bennett (shoulder/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Bennett hauled in all three of his targets for 38 yards in last week's win over Denver, despite seeing just seven snaps on offense. While more snaps figure to be on top for Bennett on Sunday, assuming he plays after practicing in a limited fashion all week, he's no threat to overtake star tight end Rob Gronkowski as the team's top pass-catching option at the position.
