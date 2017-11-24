Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Misses another practice
Bennett (shoulder/hamstring) did not practice Friday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Back-to-back missed practices suggest that Bennett is truly iffy for Sunday's game against Dolphins, though as Howe points out the tight end played through his aches and pains last Sunday against the Raiders and has yet to miss a game while a member of the Patriots. Bennett's official Week 12 status will be relayed upon the release of the team's Friday injury report.
