Bennett (shoulder/hamstring), who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, won't play in the contest, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Bennett's doubtful designation already made it more likely than not that he wouldn't suit up in Week 12, but Rapoport's report indicates that the veteran tight end hasn't made any unexpected progress since sitting out Friday's practice. With Bennett out of the mix, Dwayne Allen will be the clear top backup to Rob Gronkowski, but Allen is unlikely to be much of a factor in the passing game if Gronkowski makes it through the contest unscathed.