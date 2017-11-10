Bennett (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Broncos after practicing in a limited fashion Friday.

Meanwhile, as ESPN's Rob Demovsky relays, Bennett -- who the Patriots claimed on waivers Thursday -- left the Packers on less than cordial terms due to differences of opinion regarding the tight end's shoulder woes. In any case, it appears as though Bennett is prepared to play though this issue, though it's unclear if that will happen Sunday night. Assuming no setbacks down the road, Bennett's blocking ability and red-zone upside provides an upgrade over fellow TE Dwayne Allen, as well as valuable insurance for the currently healthy, but oft-injured Rob Gronkowski.