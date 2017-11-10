Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Shoulder issue clarified
Bennett has been dealing with a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum in his shoulder, ESPN.com reports.
After being waived by the Packers on the grounds that he failed to disclose a physical condition, Bennett was claimed off waivers by the Patriots on Thursday. The tight end still needs to demonstrate that he's healthy enough to contribute, but as Mike Reiss of ESPN.com points out, while with New England last season, Bennett "played through multiple injuries (ankle etc.) that might have sidelined others." When available, Bennett is an upgrade over fellow TE Dwayne Allen, but as long as Rob Gronkowski remains healthy, neither of his backups merit fantasy lineup consideration.
