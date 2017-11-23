Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Sits out Thursday's practice
Bennett (shoulder/hamstring) did not practice Thursday, the Boston Herald reports.
There's a decent chance that Bennett's absence Thursday was maintenance-related, as opposed to indicative of an injury setback. That said, we expect the tight end to carry an injury designation, likely questionable, for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
