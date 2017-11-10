Bennett (shoulder) suited up for Friday's practice with the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The health of Bennett's shoulder has been in question since last week, but it appears he is feeling good enough to practice just one day after he was claimed off waivers by the Patriots. It's not yet clear if Bennett will be ready to play this week, but the team figures to release more details on his status either after Friday's practice, or in the coming days.