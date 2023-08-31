The Patriots have claimed Corral off waivers from the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Corral, who was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, missed his entire rookie campaign after suffering a left foot injury during the preseason, but after being let go by Carolina, he'll now have an opportunity to work behind New England starter Mac Jones. Also in the team's signal-caller mix is 2022 fourth-rounder Bailey Zappe, who was added to the Patriots' practice squad Wednesday.