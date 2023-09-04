Coach Bill Belichick acknowledged Monday that he was unsure whether Corral would be ready to handle the Patriots' No. 2 QB duties in the team's season opener against the Eagles on Sunday, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

The Patriots claimed Corral on waivers from the Panthers this past Thursday, so whether he's ready to assume the top backup role this weekend hinges on the 2022 third-rounder quickly absorbing the team's playbook. With that in mind, it's possible that the Patriots could elevate Bailey Zappe from their practice squad to serve as Mac Jones' Week 1 understudy.