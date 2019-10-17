LaCosse (knee) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Andrew Callahan of The Springfield Republican reports.

Even with the benefit of an extended break following the Patriots' Week 6 win over the Giants on Thursday Night Football, LaCosse will still have a tough time making it back to practice this week while he works back from an MCL sprain. New England recently re-signed Ben Watson and also brought in former Giant Eric Tomlinson to provide additional depth at tight end, adding further credence to the notion that LaCosse will miss games as a result of his injury.

