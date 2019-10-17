Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Absent from practice
LaCosse (knee) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Andrew Callahan of The Springfield Republican reports.
Even with the benefit of an extended break following the Patriots' Week 6 win over the Giants on Thursday Night Football, LaCosse will still have a tough time making it back to practice this week while he works back from an MCL sprain. New England recently re-signed Ben Watson and also brought in former Giant Eric Tomlinson to provide additional depth at tight end, adding further credence to the notion that LaCosse will miss games as a result of his injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF preview, trade rumors, injuries
The Chiefs have some issues heading into tonight's AFC West duel in Denver, and Chris Towers...
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...