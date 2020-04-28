Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Added competition via draft
LaCosse's depth chart standing will be challenged by rookie tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, Adam London of NESN.com reports.
Moreover, London suggests that either LaCosse or Ryan Izzo may not stick with the team in the wake of the Patriots doubling-down on Asiasi and Keene in Round 3 of this past week's NFL Draft. In his first season with New England, LaCosse caught just 13 passes for 131 yards with one TD in 11 games, and it's possible he could be the odd man out, considering Izzo's utility as a blocker. Either way, between the added competition for targets and a looming transition at QB, LaCosse is off the fantasy radar as the 2020 season approaches.
