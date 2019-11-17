Play

LaCosse is officially listed as active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

LaCosse has missed the last three games with an MCL sprain, and as evidenced by this news, won't need more time to recover. Now that the Illinois product is finally healthy to make his return to the lineup, he'll resume his role as the No. 2 option at the tight end position behind Ben Watson.

