LaCosse (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

LaCosse dealt with this injury leading up to this past Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, so it appears the Patriots are just taking the necessary precautions. The 27-year-old should be ready to play Sunday versus the Jets as long as he avoids a setback, but he's a risky fantasy option after catching both of his targets for 33 yards in Week 2. It's clear he's not going to absorb the action Rob Gronkowski left behind, and time is running out with Ben Watson (concussion) set to return from suspension in Week 5.

