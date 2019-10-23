Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Can't practice Wednesday
LaCosse (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
LaCosse missed Monday's win over the Jets while nursing an MCL sprain. He'll have two more opportunities to practice in some capacity before Sunday's tilt against the Browns. Ryan Izzo (concussion) was also unable to practice Wednesday, leaving Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson as New England's only healthy tight ends to begin the week.
