LaCosse recorded 46 of a possible 73 snaps on offense in Saturday's 24-17 win over the Bills.

LaCosse saw just one target Saturday, but he made it count, turning it into an eight-yard TD. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Ben Watson was on the field for 31 snaps and caught all three of his targets for 15 yards. Neither New England tight end is a reliable fantasy option heading into Week 17.