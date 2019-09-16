Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Catches two passes in Week 2
LaCosse (ankle) logged 42 of a possible 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 43-0 win over the Dolphins.
In the process, LaCosse caught both of his targets for 33 yards. Now that he's moved past an ankle injury, LaCosse is in line to serve as the Patriots' top pass-catching tight end, with Ben Watson still suspended for two more more games. That said, it's a role that figures to yield hit-or-miss fantasy production, with the team's wideouts and running backs absorbing a solid chunk of the targets that might have gone to star tight end Rob Gronkowski in the past.
