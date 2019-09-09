LaCosse (ankle) did not play in Sunday's 33-3 win over the Steelers.

LaCosse, who had been battling an ankle injury, was active for the contest, but the team elected to play it safe with him Sunday, while fellow tight end Ryan Izzo saw 45 snaps in the game. With Antonio Brown poised to join the Patriots' soon-to-be stacked wideout corps, we don't expect LaCosse (or Izzo) to be much of a fantasy factor, even when healthy.

