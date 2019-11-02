The Patriots have have ruled LaCosse (knee) out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

LaCosse was originally given a questionable designation, but the Patriots did not wait until game day to rule him out. The absence will mark his third consecutive game missed. He was able to return to practice this week as a limited participant, so he appears to be trending in the right direction. Look for Ben Watson to continue being the Patriots' top tight end option in Week 9.