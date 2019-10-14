LaCosse (knee) suffered an MCL sprain during Thursday's win over the Giants, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

LaCosse is expected to miss at least the next few weeks due to his injury, which could open the door for the Patriots to re-sign Ben Watson. For the time being, Ryan Izzo is the only healthy tight end on New England's roster.

