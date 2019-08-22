LaCosse is not expected to take part in Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, Andrew Callahan of The Republican reports.

LaCosse returned to practice after battling an ankle injury, so it's quite possible this is a precautionary measure for a Patriots squad already thin at the tight end position. With Ben Watson (suspension) slated to miss the first four games, LaCosse is a candidate to open the season as the top pass-catching option at the position.