LaCosse was on the field for 49 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Bengals, en route to hauling in all three of his targets for 22 yards.

Meanwhile, fellow tight end Ben Watson was on the field for 34 snaps, but wasn't targeted in the contest. At this stage, it looks like LaCosse has overtaken Watson as the Patriots' preferred pass-catching option at his position, but that's not a high-volume role in the team's offense these days.