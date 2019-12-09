Play

LaCosse caught two of his four targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chiefs.

LaCosse was on the field for 54 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in the contest, while fellow tight end Ben Watson logged 32 snaps, en route to catching one of his three targets for seven yards. Neither player profiles as a reliable fantasy option down the stretch.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories