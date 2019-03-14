Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Heads to Pats
LaCosse has signed a two-year deal with the Patriots, worth up to $4.8 million, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
If he plays in 2019, Rob Gronkowski will continue to top the Patriots' tight end depth chart. Either way though, LaCosse adds solid depth to a unit that also includes Jacob Hollister, Stephen Anderson and Ryan Izzo. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound LaCosse caught 24 passes for 250 yards and a TD in 15 games for the Broncos in 2018.
More News
-
Broncos' Matt LaCosse: Heading for free agency•
-
Broncos' Matt LaCosse: Shows promise in extended look•
-
Broncos' Matt LaCosse: Set to play season finale•
-
Broncos' Matt LaCosse: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Broncos' Matt LaCosse: Won't play Week 16•
-
Broncos' Matt LaCosse: Questionable for Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...