LaCosse has signed a two-year deal with the Patriots, worth up to $4.8 million, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

If he plays in 2019, Rob Gronkowski will continue to top the Patriots' tight end depth chart. Either way though, LaCosse adds solid depth to a unit that also includes Jacob Hollister, Stephen Anderson and Ryan Izzo. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound LaCosse caught 24 passes for 250 yards and a TD in 15 games for the Broncos in 2018.