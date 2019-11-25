Play

LaCosse caught his only target for five yards during Sunday's 13-9 win over the Cowboys.

LaCosse played 34 snaps (49 percent) on offense. No. 1 tight end Ben Watson, on the other hand, took the field for 49 snaps (70 percent). As long as he remains relegated to a depth role in New England's offense, LaCosse won't warrant much fantasy consideration.

