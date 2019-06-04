LaCosse is the favorite to start at tight end for the Patriots in Week 1, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.

Following Ben Watson's suspension and New England releasing veteran tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins so he may attend a personal matter, LaCosse has emerged as the team's top option at the position. It is, however, still early in the offseason and more moves could be made, but LaCosse does have a prime opportunity ahead of him after signing a two-year deal with the Patriots.