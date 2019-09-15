LaCosse (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

LaCosse was in uniform for last week's triumph over the Steelers, but did not play in the contest. Though the tight end could get into the receiving mix to some degree Sunday -- with Ben Watson still suspended for three more games -- LaCosse is a risky fantasy option until he turns in a full and productive game with the Patriots.

