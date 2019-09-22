LaCosse (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Meanwhile, Ryan Izzo (calf) is in uniform and slated to handle the team's Week 3 tight end duties. With Ben Watson (suspension) due back in Week 5, LaCosse's window of opportunity to make a fantasy splash in the early portion of the season is waning.

