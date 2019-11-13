Play

LaCosse (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

LaCosse has been on the sideline since Week 6 against the Giants when he suffered an MCL sprain. The tight end worked in a limited fashion last week as well, so he has a chance to play this Sunday against the Eagles. Even if he suits up, his fantasy value is negligible as the Patriots' No. 2 tight end against the Eagles' defense, which has allowed four receptions for 40.4 yards per game to the position.

