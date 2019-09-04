LaCosse (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Barring any further moves by the team, LaCosse and Ryan Izzo are the only two tight ends the Patriots will have available this weekend, so we'll guess that LaCosse is trending toward playing Sunday against the Steelers. There's a window for him to carve out a key role in the offense early on with Ben Watson suspended for the first four games of the season, but no one player can fill the large void created by Rob Gronkowski's retirement.

