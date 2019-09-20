Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Listed as questionable for Week 3
LaCosse (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
LaCosse missed practice Friday, and with Ryan Izzo also listed as questionable after being added to the injury report, the Patriots' may need to get creative at the tight end position this weekend. Neither of the two are worth risking in Week 3 fantasy lineups, either way.
