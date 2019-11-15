Play

LaCosse (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's match against the Eagles.

LaCosse has missed the last three games due to an MCL sprain. He appears to have made some progress in his recovery coming off New England's bye, but his status remains up in the air for Sunday's tilt against the Eagles. Even if LaCosse does manage to take the field Week 11, he won't be worth much fantasy consideration as the No. 2 option behind Ben Watson.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories