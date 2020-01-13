Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Logs 13 catches this past season
LaCosse finished the 2019 regular season with 13 catches (on 19 targets) for 131 yards and a TD in 11 games.
With Rob Gronkowski no longer in the mix, LaCosse, Ben Watson and Ryan Izzo handled the Patriots' tight end duties in 2019. Neither of the trio came close to approaching fantasy relevance and we'd expect some sort of makeover at the position this offseason, with Watson a candidate to retire. Meanwhile, LaCosse -- who was hampered at times this past season by ankle and knee issues -- is under contract with New England through 2020, but Jeff Howe of the Athletic notes that if LaCosse doesn't make the team next season, the Patriots can save $1.4 million against their salary cap. If he does stick around in 2020 and can stay healthy, LaCosse should be able produce more, but with moving parts at both his position and also at QB, it's too early to assign him an accurate projection.
