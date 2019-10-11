LaCosse was on the field for 15 of a possible 82 snaps on offense in Thursday's 35-14 win over the Giants.

LaCosse was forced out of the game for a spell with a knee injury and subsequently limited, so his status will be worth monitoring leading up to the Patriots' Oct. 21 tilt against the Jets. Given that he's banged up, it wouldn't surprise us if the Patriots looked into securing some added tight end depth in the coming days. Re-signing Ben Watson is among the options the team could consider.