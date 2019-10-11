Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Logs 15 snaps Thursday
LaCosse was on the field for 15 of a possible 82 snaps on offense in Thursday's 35-14 win over the Giants.
LaCosse was forced out of the game for a spell with a knee injury and subsequently limited, so his status will be worth monitoring leading up to the Patriots' Oct. 21 tilt against the Jets. Given that he's banged up, it wouldn't surprise us if the Patriots looked into securing some added tight end depth in the coming days. Re-signing Ben Watson is among the options the team could consider.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 6 plus offers...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Hockenson returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including where...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6