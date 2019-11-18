LaCosse caught two of his targets for three yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Eagles.

In his return to action from an MCL injury that caused him to miss three games, LaCosse logged 21 snaps in the contest. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Ben Watson was on the field for 59 snaps Sunday, en route to catching three of his four targets for 52 yards. As long as Watson stays healthy, LaCosse's fantasy value will be limited.