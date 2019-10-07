LaCosse was on the field for 73 of a possible 78 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-7 win over Washington, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

In the process, LaCosse caught one of his four targets for 22 yards. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Ryan Izzo hauled in both of his targets for 39 yards and a TD. With Ben Watson a candidate to return to action in Week 6, LaCosse doesn't offer much fantasy upside in the coming weeks, but his Week 5 snap count does at least indicate that he's past the ankle woes that slowed him earlier this season.