Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Logs 73 snaps in Week 5
LaCosse was on the field for 73 of a possible 78 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-7 win over Washington, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
In the process, LaCosse caught one of his four targets for 22 yards. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Ryan Izzo hauled in both of his targets for 39 yards and a TD. With Ben Watson a candidate to return to action in Week 6, LaCosse doesn't offer much fantasy upside in the coming weeks, but his Week 5 snap count does at least indicate that he's past the ankle woes that slowed him earlier this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...